15,675 Shares in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) Acquired by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Signify Health by 817.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Signify Health in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Signify Health by 35.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Signify Health by 19.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Signify Health by 138.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Steve Senneff purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.27 per share, for a total transaction of $33,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Signify Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Signify Health in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Signify Health from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Signify Health from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signify Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

Shares of Signify Health stock opened at $12.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.87. Signify Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.11 and a 12-month high of $40.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Signify Health Company Profile

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

