$16.15 Million in Sales Expected for UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) will announce sales of $16.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.80 million to $16.50 million. UroGen Pharma posted sales of $7.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 102.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full-year sales of $47.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $46.90 million to $48.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $108.17 million, with estimates ranging from $104.10 million to $114.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow UroGen Pharma.

A number of analysts have issued reports on URGN shares. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of UroGen Pharma from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UroGen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

NASDAQ URGN opened at $6.14 on Wednesday. UroGen Pharma has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $26.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.14.

In related news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 2,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $31,121.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Jason Drew Smith sold 3,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $45,750.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,783 shares of company stock valued at $585,707. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 707.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma during the third quarter worth $34,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 49.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 359.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma during the third quarter worth $174,000.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

