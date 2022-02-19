16,003 Shares in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Purchased by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 24,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 132.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

EPC opened at $36.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 12-month low of $29.87 and a 12-month high of $51.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.92.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $463.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

In related news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 11,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $518,928.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EPC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.