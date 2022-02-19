17,880 Shares in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) Purchased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 17,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,669,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,669,000. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,096,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,741,000 after buying an additional 95,808 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 528,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,035,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 9.5% in the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 466,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,965,000 after purchasing an additional 40,591 shares in the last quarter.
OUNZ stock opened at $18.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.50. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $16.33 and a 1 year high of $18.59.
