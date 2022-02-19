1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Stock Price Down 7.5%

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) dropped 7.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.45 and last traded at $10.47. Approximately 31,050 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,063,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.32.
ONEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. decreased their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1Life Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.13.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.47.
About 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM)
1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 1Life Healthcare (ONEM)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.