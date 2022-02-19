1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Stock Price Down 7.5%

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) dropped 7.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.45 and last traded at $10.47. Approximately 31,050 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,063,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.32.

ONEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. decreased their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1Life Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.13.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. 71.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

