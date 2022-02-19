$2.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) will report $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.59 and the highest is $2.54. AMN Healthcare Services reported earnings per share of $1.70 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full-year earnings of $6.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $7.87. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.53 to $6.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AMN Healthcare Services.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.29. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 6.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.20.

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock traded up $11.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.65. 1,386,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,198. AMN Healthcare Services has a fifty-two week low of $69.50 and a fifty-two week high of $129.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

In related news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 14,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total transaction of $1,566,406.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 12,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $1,521,390.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,598 shares of company stock worth $5,172,638. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,030,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth $689,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth about $454,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 52,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMN Healthcare Services (AMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.