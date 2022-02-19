$2.51 EPS Expected for Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) to announce earnings of $2.51 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Braskem’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.50. Braskem reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 543.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Braskem will report full year earnings of $9.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.91 to $10.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $5.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Braskem.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BAK shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Braskem from $25.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Grupo Santander cut Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. HSBC upgraded Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Santander reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Braskem in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Braskem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.57.

Shares of NYSE BAK opened at $19.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.76. Braskem has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $26.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.66.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a $2.7104 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. Braskem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.09%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Braskem by 311.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Braskem by 115.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Braskem by 107.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Braskem during the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Braskem during the second quarter worth about $203,000.

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

