$2.53 EPS Expected for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) will post earnings of $2.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.38. Packaging Co. of America posted earnings per share of $1.77 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will report full-year earnings of $10.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $10.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $10.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.03 to $12.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Packaging Co. of America.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 10.88%. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PKG. UBS Group raised Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.13.

In related news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $517,276.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 45,608.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,093,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,854 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter valued at about $165,196,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 275.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,284,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,982,000 after acquiring an additional 942,126 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 152.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 881,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,416,000 after acquiring an additional 532,766 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,870,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $526,904,000 after purchasing an additional 514,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PKG traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $148.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,839. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $124.78 and a 52-week high of $156.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.71. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.30%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

