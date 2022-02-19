$20.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) to announce $20.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.91 billion to $21.80 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland reported sales of $18.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will report full-year sales of $88.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $85.14 billion to $90.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $86.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $72.76 billion to $92.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Archer-Daniels-Midland.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share.

ADM has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.08.

In other news, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 40,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $3,107,426.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Vincent F. Macciocchi sold 93,110 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $7,141,537.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 556,726 shares of company stock worth $42,167,404. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 13.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 103,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after buying an additional 12,102 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at $7,314,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 192.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 160,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,702,000 after purchasing an additional 105,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $76.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 11.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.81. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a fifty-two week low of $54.94 and a fifty-two week high of $78.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.40%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

