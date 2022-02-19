2,307,262 Shares in Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,307,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,205,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter worth about $2,297,000. Level Four Financial LLC bought a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter worth about $496,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter worth about $135,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter worth about $683,000. 35.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UP opened at $3.67 on Friday. Wheels Up Experience Inc has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.87.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Wheels Up Experience from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wheels Up Experience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.90 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wheels Up Experience has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.84.

About Wheels Up Experience

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

