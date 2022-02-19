$3.56 Billion in Sales Expected for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) to announce $3.56 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for IQVIA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.57 billion. IQVIA posted sales of $3.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that IQVIA will report full year sales of $14.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.83 billion to $15.00 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $16.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.96 billion to $16.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover IQVIA.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IQV. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.33.

IQV stock traded up $1.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $228.27. 1,288,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,151,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.34. IQVIA has a 1 year low of $181.13 and a 1 year high of $285.61. The company has a market cap of $43.61 billion, a PE ratio of 46.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.44.

In related news, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IQV. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp boosted its stake in IQVIA by 53.3% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

