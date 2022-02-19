$3.56 Billion in Sales Expected for Kellogg (NYSE:K) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Kellogg (NYSE:K) to post $3.56 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Kellogg’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.64 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.50 billion. Kellogg reported sales of $3.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full-year sales of $14.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.32 billion to $14.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $14.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.46 billion to $14.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kellogg.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 36.15%. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on K shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.63.

Shares of K traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,943,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587,287. The stock has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.70. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $56.75 and a fifty-two week high of $68.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.58%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $5,225,041.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

