$306.13 Million in Sales Expected for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) will post sales of $306.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Green Dot’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $308.40 million and the lowest is $301.20 million. Green Dot reported sales of $274.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full-year sales of $1.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Green Dot.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Green Dot from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Green Dot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.44.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 670,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $25,607,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 671,500 shares of company stock worth $25,658,385. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Green Dot by 655.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,001,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,289,000 after purchasing an additional 868,799 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC grew its position in Green Dot by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 2,023,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,334,000 after purchasing an additional 546,381 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,967,000. Brahman Capital Corp. grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 1,481,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,426,000 after acquiring an additional 455,267 shares during the period. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 108.9% in the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 650,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,453,000 after acquiring an additional 338,846 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDOT traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.45. The stock had a trading volume of 344,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,140. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 0.94. Green Dot has a 1-year low of $28.89 and a 1-year high of $54.90.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology and registered bank holding company, which engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services, Processing and Settlement Services, and Corporate and Other.

