35,914 Shares in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Purchased by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFSI. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,462,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,977,000 after purchasing an additional 537,407 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 610,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,327,000 after purchasing an additional 291,799 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 600,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,045,000 after purchasing an additional 277,849 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 466,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,487,000 after purchasing an additional 225,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,772,000. Institutional investors own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mfn Partners, Lp acquired 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.44 per share, with a total value of $7,680,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Farhad Nanji acquired 125,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.78 per share, for a total transaction of $8,118,294.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 657,157 shares of company stock worth $40,923,593. 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PFSI opened at $59.36 on Friday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $55.11 and a one year high of $71.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.60). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 36.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 4.48%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFSI. Barclays boosted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

