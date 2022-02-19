3,719 Shares in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Bought by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

BURL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $350.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $316.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.24.

Shares of BURL opened at $221.06 on Friday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.70 and a 12 month high of $357.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $250.31 and its 200-day moving average is $280.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 94.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

