39,471 Shares in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Acquired by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Think Investments LP bought a new position in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,566,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 61,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 12,716 shares during the last quarter. VGI Partners Ltd boosted its stake in Pinterest by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. VGI Partners Ltd now owns 2,354,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,973,000 after acquiring an additional 114,570 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 497.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 960,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,962,000 after acquiring an additional 800,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,800,000.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PINS. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.84.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 27,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $991,513.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 395,877 shares of company stock valued at $12,787,578. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINS opened at $23.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.79, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.61 and a 1-year high of $88.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.99.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

