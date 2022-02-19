$4.47 Billion in Sales Expected for DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) to announce $4.47 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for DISH Network’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.36 billion and the highest is $4.59 billion. DISH Network posted sales of $4.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full-year sales of $17.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.82 billion to $18.02 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $17.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.89 billion to $17.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DISH Network.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.63.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DISH Network by 236.6% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in DISH Network by 95.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in DISH Network during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in DISH Network during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in DISH Network during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DISH Network Company Profile
DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.
