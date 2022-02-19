$40.14 Million in Sales Expected for Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) will report $40.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $40.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $39.73 million. Heritage Commerce reported sales of $37.26 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full-year sales of $164.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $162.78 million to $166.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $182.53 million, with estimates ranging from $180.80 million to $185.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Heritage Commerce.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 8.17%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company.

In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Jack W. Conner sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total value of $37,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jack W. Conner sold 9,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $111,616.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTBK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,985,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,227,000 after buying an additional 47,322 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,030,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,466,000 after buying an additional 39,401 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at $511,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,100,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,246,000 after purchasing an additional 482,488 shares during the period. 71.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Commerce stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.18. 105,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,146. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.71. The firm has a market cap of $734.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.12. Heritage Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.00%.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

