40,180 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,180 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,837,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.7% during the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 28.6% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 3.4% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its holdings in Boeing by 4.1% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 1,265 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 0.9% in the third quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 54.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

BA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen increased their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.86.

In other news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BA opened at $209.03 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $183.77 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.47.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($15.25) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.