40,698 Shares in Hippo Holdings Inc (NYSE:HIPO) Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hippo Holdings Inc (NYSE:HIPO) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 40,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Hippo in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Hippo in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Hippo in the third quarter valued at about $115,000. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in Hippo in the third quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hippo in the third quarter valued at about $180,000. 10.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hippo alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HIPO shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Hippo in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Hippo in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.60 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hippo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hippo in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.90.

In other news, President Richard Mccathron bought 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Shares of NYSE HIPO opened at $1.84 on Friday. Hippo Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $1.79 and a 1 year high of $14.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.39.

Hippo Company Profile

Hippo Holdings Inc offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hippo Holdings Inc (NYSE:HIPO).

Receive News & Ratings for Hippo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hippo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.