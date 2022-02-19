422,443 Shares in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Bought by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 422,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,204,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DRVN. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Driven Brands by 5,815.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,903,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,293 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC raised its position in Driven Brands by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 3,745,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,196,000 after buying an additional 1,450,954 shares during the last quarter. Highside Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Driven Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $19,239,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Driven Brands by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,167,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,722,000 after buying an additional 663,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Driven Brands by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,989,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,463,000 after buying an additional 599,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on DRVN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Driven Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Driven Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.83.

Shares of DRVN opened at $28.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion and a PE ratio of 720.93. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.26 and a 52-week high of $34.62.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $391.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.57 million. Driven Brands had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.