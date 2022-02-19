525,018 Shares in DTRT Health Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DTRTU) Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in DTRT Health Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DTRTU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 525,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,297,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,151,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in DTRT Health Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,086,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in DTRT Health Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,121,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DTRT Health Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,532,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DTRT Health Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,269,000.
NASDAQ:DTRTU opened at $10.04 on Friday. DTRT Health Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $10.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.13.
