$565.04 Million in Sales Expected for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) will post sales of $565.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $551.30 million to $576.35 million. Nabors Industries posted sales of $461.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full year sales of $2.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($14.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($10.99) by ($3.61). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 29.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($23.82) earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on NBR shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Nabors Industries from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Nabors Industries from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $531,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Nabors Industries by 436.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 38,306 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Nabors Industries by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Nabors Industries by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 43,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBR traded down $3.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $126.28. The stock had a trading volume of 111,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,432. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.51. Nabors Industries has a twelve month low of $65.58 and a twelve month high of $135.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

