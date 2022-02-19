5,831 Shares in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Purchased by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 81.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after acquiring an additional 78,256 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 138.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 6,229 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

HASI opened at $44.14 on Friday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.66 and a twelve month high of $65.90. The company has a quick ratio of 22.80, a current ratio of 22.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.91. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 40.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.91.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 42.76% and a return on equity of 9.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.44%.

HASI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

