$600.26 Million in Sales Expected for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) to post sales of $600.26 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Woodward’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $647.59 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $560.11 million. Woodward reported sales of $581.32 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Woodward will report full year sales of $2.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.54 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Woodward.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.25). Woodward had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WWD shares. TheStreet cut Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Financial upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.50.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,121,068.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WWD. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 114.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,306,000 after acquiring an additional 288,545 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Woodward by 106.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Woodward during the second quarter valued at about $147,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Woodward by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,416,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $665,638,000 after buying an additional 81,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Woodward by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 806,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,045,000 after buying an additional 16,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Woodward stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $120.34. 481,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 4.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.64. Woodward has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $130.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.44%.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

