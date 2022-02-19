6,524 Shares in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Purchased by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. 98.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.20.

NASDAQ SLAB opened at $151.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.40. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.15 and a 52 week high of $211.98.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $208.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.15 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 249.72% and a return on equity of 5.96%. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.98, for a total transaction of $155,768.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total transaction of $190,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,986 shares of company stock worth $501,768 in the last 90 days. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

