$794.72 Million in Sales Expected for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) to post sales of $794.72 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for TransUnion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $768.30 million to $829.22 million. TransUnion posted sales of $698.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full year sales of $3.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.14 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TransUnion.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRU shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TransUnion from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Atlantic Securities raised TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial lowered TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.80.

Shares of TRU stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $97.79. 1,409,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $83.11 and a 52 week high of $125.35. The stock has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.25 and its 200-day moving average is $113.65.

In related news, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $4,973,069.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total value of $75,442.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 66.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in TransUnion in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in TransUnion in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in TransUnion by 114.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

