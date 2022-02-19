a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $178.79 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) will report $178.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for a.k.a. Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $176.57 million to $180.00 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.
On average, analysts expect that a.k.a. Brands will report full-year sales of $558.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $556.33 million to $560.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $801.53 million, with estimates ranging from $786.60 million to $821.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for a.k.a. Brands.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on AKA shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.10.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter worth $171,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter worth $856,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter worth $4,922,000. Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter worth $2,377,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter worth $6,420,000. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE AKA remained flat at $$7.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 174,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,622. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. a.k.a. Brands has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $15.23.
About a.k.a. Brands
a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
