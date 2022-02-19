Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.85.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABT. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $138.49.

Shares of ABT traded down $3.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.79. 12,376,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,891,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.13. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $105.36 and a 52-week high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $596,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $427,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,177 shares of company stock valued at $9,173,208. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,311,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,152 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 41,685 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

