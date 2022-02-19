AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Plans $1.41 Quarterly Dividend

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 1.41 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

AbbVie has raised its dividend by 44.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 50 years. AbbVie has a payout ratio of 46.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AbbVie to earn $12.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.2%.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $144.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.52. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $102.05 and a 52-week high of $147.22. The firm has a market cap of $254.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 170.63% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Societe Generale raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.47.

In other news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $23,660,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $338,243.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 428,916 shares of company stock valued at $54,098,615. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,931,000 after acquiring an additional 214,425 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 5.0% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 30,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 4.1% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

