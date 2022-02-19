ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 341,500 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the January 15th total of 405,100 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 153,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

ACEV opened at $10.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.94. ACE Convergence Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $12.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ACE Convergence Acquisition by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,722,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,068,000 after buying an additional 860,552 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in ACE Convergence Acquisition by 157.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,135,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,313,000 after acquiring an additional 693,952 shares during the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in ACE Convergence Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $10,265,000. Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition by 1,538.8% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 859,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after buying an additional 806,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 759,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,522,000 after acquiring an additional 294,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

