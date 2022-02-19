AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Given New $32.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) had its price target reduced by SVB Leerink from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AHCO. TheStreet raised shares of AdaptHealth from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AdaptHealth has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.17.

Shares of AHCO opened at $16.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.35 and a 200-day moving average of $22.59. AdaptHealth has a one year low of $16.55 and a one year high of $38.94. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -72.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

In other AdaptHealth news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.42 per share, with a total value of $971,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jason A. Clemens acquired 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $25,701.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AHCO. SkyKnight Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,875,000. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,567,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 10,225,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,114,000 after buying an additional 2,121,653 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,097,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,370,000. Institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

