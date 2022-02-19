Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) PT Raised to $240.00 at Morgan Stanley

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AAP. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a sector perform rating and a $239.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $246.40.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $218.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Advance Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $160.03 and a 12 month high of $244.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.68. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.10. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 13.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 479.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 42.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 466.7% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

