Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $56,000 Position in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lovesac were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LOVE. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Lovesac by 241.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 96,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,391,000 after acquiring an additional 68,355 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 20,286 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lovesac by 29.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in Lovesac by 63.2% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 15,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 5,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lovesac in the third quarter valued at $299,000.

Get Lovesac alerts:

In other Lovesac news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 20,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total value of $1,718,825.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $50,847.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,748 shares of company stock valued at $4,946,258. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOVE. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Lovesac from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Lovesac from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. lifted their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said they reported strong Q3 results citing the company’s innovative product offering, increasing brand awareness, and quick delivery times contributing to its revenue growth. She believes EBITDA growth will outpace revenue growth despite gross margin pressure as a stronger-than-expected top-line forecast should drive operating leverage. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lovesac from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.63.

LOVE opened at $39.98 on Friday. The Lovesac Company has a 1-year low of $39.02 and a 1-year high of $95.51. The company has a market cap of $604.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.53.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.57. Lovesac had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The company had revenue of $116.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Lovesac Company will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.