Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $58,000 Stake in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its position in SJW Group by 22.3% during the third quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 16.1% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in SJW Group during the third quarter worth approximately $392,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in SJW Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in SJW Group by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 208,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,749,000 after acquiring an additional 16,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Get SJW Group alerts:

In related news, Director Katharine Armstrong sold 2,303 shares of SJW Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total transaction of $160,242.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SJW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SJW Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of SJW Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of SJW Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.33.

Shares of NYSE SJW opened at $65.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 0.45. SJW Group has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $73.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. SJW Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 5.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Analysts predict that SJW Group will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. SJW Group’s payout ratio is 76.60%.

SJW Group Profile

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SJW Group (NYSE:SJW).

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.