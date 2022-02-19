Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $54,000 in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit (NASDAQ:DRAYU)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit (NASDAQ:DRAYU) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $998,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit during the third quarter worth approximately $8,487,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,450,000.

Get Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit alerts:

DRAYU opened at $9.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average of $9.96. Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.59.

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I intends to effect a merger or mergers, amalgamation, share exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the software, data and technology, media, and telecom industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRAYU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit (NASDAQ:DRAYU).

Receive News & Ratings for Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.