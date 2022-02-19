Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in BlackSky Technology Inc (NYSE:BKSY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackSky Technology Inc (NYSE:BKSY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology during the third quarter worth about $1,303,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackSky Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $195,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackSky Technology in the third quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BlackSky Technology during the third quarter worth about $104,000. 45.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BKSY opened at $2.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.90. The company has a quick ratio of 7.68, a current ratio of 7.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. BlackSky Technology Inc has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $17.47.

BlackSky Holdings Inc is a provider of real-time geospatial intelligence and global monitoring services. BlackSky Holdings Inc, formerly known as Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp., is based in United States.

