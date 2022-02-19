Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Position in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) by 213.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 54.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 772,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,658,000 after purchasing an additional 271,908 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 8.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,706,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,007,000 after acquiring an additional 212,011 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 84.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 196,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,215,000 after acquiring an additional 90,257 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 301.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 101,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,447,000 after purchasing an additional 76,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,219,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SpringWorks Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.20.

Shares of NASDAQ SWTX opened at $55.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -25.39 and a beta of 0.72. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $96.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.46.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

