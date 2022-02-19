AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 232,267 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,892 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in AECOM were worth $14,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in AECOM by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in AECOM by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,911 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in AECOM by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AECOM by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,981 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in AECOM by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Get AECOM alerts:

Shares of ACM opened at $72.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.85, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. AECOM has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $78.62.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. AECOM had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACM shares. Argus boosted their price target on AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on AECOM from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

AECOM Profile

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.