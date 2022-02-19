Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Aegon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

NYSE:AEG opened at $5.41 on Thursday. Aegon has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $6.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Aegon by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,659,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,078,000 after acquiring an additional 229,109 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Aegon by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Aegon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Aegon by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 115,664,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Aegon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 10.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

