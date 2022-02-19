Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Stock Price Down 8.8%

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) was down 8.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $39.16 and last traded at $39.16. Approximately 257,580 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 18,415,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.92.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AFRM shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Affirm from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Affirm in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens cut their price objective on Affirm from $72.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Affirm from $183.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion and a PE ratio of -11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 7.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.28 and a 200 day moving average of $102.33.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.13). Affirm had a negative net margin of 74.96% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Linford sold 48,150 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $3,175,974.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Rabois sold 18,704 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.34, for a total value of $1,801,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,408,000. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Affirm by 148.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 21,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 12,605 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $430,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,471,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Affirm during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 43.24% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

