Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) EVP Sells $1,206,750.00 in Stock

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 18,750 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $1,206,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Aflac stock opened at $63.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.53. The company has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $47.53 and a fifty-two week high of $66.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AFL. UBS Group lifted their price target on Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Aflac in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in Aflac by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

