African Gold Group (OTCMKTS:AGGFF) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Shares of African Gold Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGFF) traded down 1.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 2,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 13,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.11.

African Gold Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AGGFF)

African Gold Group, Inc is mineral exploration company that engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties. Its mineral project is the Kobada Gold Project, which is located in southern Mali. The company was founded by Michael A. J. Nikiforuk and Marco J.

