Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Upgraded at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has C$45.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$39.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial raised Ag Growth International from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James set a C$45.00 price objective on Ag Growth International and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of Ag Growth International from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$37.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ag Growth International presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$47.25.

TSE:AFN opened at C$38.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$717.79 million and a PE ratio of 61.91. Ag Growth International has a fifty-two week low of C$25.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.82, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$33.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$30.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.24%.

In other Ag Growth International news, Senior Officer Timothy Jackson Close acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$33.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,542.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 158,585 shares in the company, valued at C$5,268,193.70.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

