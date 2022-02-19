agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Shares Purchased by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) by 81.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 725,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 325,735 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in agilon health were worth $19,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in agilon health during the third quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in agilon health during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of agilon health in the second quarter worth about $135,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of agilon health in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of agilon health in the second quarter worth about $219,000. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $124,339.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Theodore Halkias sold 21,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $581,827.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,929 shares of company stock worth $941,297.

NYSE:AGL opened at $19.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. agilon health, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $44.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.96.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AGL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of agilon health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of agilon health from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of agilon health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, agilon health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.73.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

