Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) – Equities researchers at Cormark decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report released on Tuesday, February 15th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the mining company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.63.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$94.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.95.

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $54.92 on Thursday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $74.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEM. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 13.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 563,026 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,914,000 after purchasing an additional 66,627 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 7.7% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,214 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,017 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 28.1% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 572,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,639,000 after acquiring an additional 125,630 shares in the last quarter. 64.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

