Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Earns “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ FY2023 earnings at $5.43 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Akamai Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Akamai Technologies from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer downgraded Akamai Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Akamai Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $132.55.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $100.33 on Tuesday. Akamai Technologies has a 1 year low of $92.64 and a 1 year high of $120.68. The firm has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 18.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to buy up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.52, for a total value of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 925 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.23, for a total value of $102,887.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,161 shares of company stock valued at $590,877 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,207 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,701 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,016 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 10.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,827 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 9.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 37,194 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the period. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet.

