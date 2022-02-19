Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.820-$5.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.67 billion-$3.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.75 billion.Akamai Technologies also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.390-$1.430 EPS.

AKAM stock opened at $100.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Akamai Technologies has a 12 month low of $92.64 and a 12 month high of $120.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.35.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.07. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 17.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer downgraded Akamai Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $132.55.

In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.23, for a total transaction of $102,887.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total transaction of $319,209.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,161 shares of company stock valued at $590,877. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKAM. GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 160.3% in the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 383,895 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $44,931,000 after purchasing an additional 236,435 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,392 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,835 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

