Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.65-6.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.2-4.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.00 billion.Albemarle also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.650-$6.650 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Albemarle from a neutral rating to a sell rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $199.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Albemarle from $281.00 to $243.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Albemarle from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $296.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Albemarle from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $241.76.

ALB traded down $6.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $190.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,060,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,324. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $133.82 and a 52 week high of $291.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $226.81 and its 200-day moving average is $236.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 178.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.52.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. Albemarle had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $894.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total value of $366,388.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Netha N. Johnson acquired 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $187.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,078.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,172 shares of company stock worth $1,269,127. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 209,582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 35,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,392,000 after purchasing an additional 16,174 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 7,595.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,391 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 15,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Albemarle by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

