Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target Cut to $216.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price objective trimmed by Bank of America from $230.00 to $216.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ALB. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $280.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $296.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. HSBC upgraded shares of Albemarle from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Albemarle from a neutral rating to a sell rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $199.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $241.76.

Shares of Albemarle stock traded down $6.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $190.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,060,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,324. The company’s 50-day moving average is $226.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.30. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $133.82 and a twelve month high of $291.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.52.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. Albemarle had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $894.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total transaction of $366,388.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Kent Masters acquired 5,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $190.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,172 shares of company stock worth $1,269,127 over the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Albemarle by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,895,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $413,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

